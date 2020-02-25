Govt agencies collaborate with private sector to disseminate reforms

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Government agencies, including federal & provincial departments, engaged in regulatory reforms held consultative sessions with private sector stakeholders in a local hotel on Tuesday.

The objective of these sessions was to disseminate reforms to relevant stakeholders as well as obtain feedback on the issues faced by the private sector.

The private sector participants include Doing Business Contributors which assess the performance of regulatory framework on different topics of as per the World Bank’s Doing Business Report.

The sessions held covered the following topics: Construction Permits, Starting A Business, Resolving Insolvency, Getting Credit, Registering Property, Paying Taxes, Trading Across Borders, Getting Electricity, Enforcing Contracts and Contracting with Government.

The federal government agencies which participated in the program included Securities & Exchange Commission of Pakistan, Federal Board of Revenue and State Bank of Pakistan.

The Government of Sindh agencies which participated in the sessions include Sindh Building Control Authority, Board of Revenue, Labour Department, Excise & Taxation Department, Sindh Employees Social Security Institution, Law Department and Works & Services Department. K-Electric & Sindh Energy Department also participated for Getting Electricity. These sessions were organized jointly by the Board of Investment (PM Office) and Sindh Investment Department with the facilitation of the World Bank Pakistan office.