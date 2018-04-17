Govt addresses health challenges on priority basis

Minister for National Health Services Regulation and Coordination Saira Afzal Tarar has said that it is the top priority of the government to address the health challenges. She said Pakistan Muslim League -N has the honour of providing record budget to education and health sectors.

She further said that provision of modern health facilities to people was a government priority. “Providing quality medical facilities to people is imperative for a healthy society”. Several people died of Tuberculosis and it is becoming an epidemic so the provincial governments should devise a roadmap to cope with this life threatening disease, she added.

Saira Afzal said there is need to conduct health survey in the country after every three-year to find the result of various interventions regarding health.—APP

