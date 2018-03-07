Govt to address disparity in pay scales

Islamabad

Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Sheikh Aftab Ahmed Tuesday informed the Senate that government would address the issue of disparity in the pay scales of junior and senior clerks working in the federal capital.

Responding to a calling attention notice moved by Senator Sardar Muhammad Azam Khan Musakhel towards the disparity in pay scales of junior and senior clerks working in the federal and provincial governments, he said that federal government had issued a notification in 2016 to upgrade scale of senior clerks from 9 to 11 and junior clerk from 7 to 9.

‘We will also address the disparity in the pay scales of junior and senior clerks but timeframe in this regard cannot be given’, he added. However, the Chairman Senate Mian Raza Rabbani directed to resolve the matter during the remaining tenure of incumbent government.

Meanwhile, Senator of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Javed Abbasi Monday said political parties should take strict action against those who cast their votes against the parties affiliation during the Senate elections. Talking to a private news channel, he said the PML-N was emerged as the major political party in the Senate and it had the right to bring the chairman in the upper house.

The senator said historic horse trading was done this time during the Senate elections and all political parties should work to make legislation for stopping it in future.—APP