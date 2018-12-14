Govt, ADB sign $284m deals to improve power network

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The government on Thursday signed loan and grant agreements worth $284 million with the Asian Development Bank (ADB) in order to “improve Pakistan’s power transmission network”, stated a press release issued by ADB.

The agreement was signed at a ceremony in Islamabad by ADB Country Director for Pakistan, Xiaohong Yang, and Secretary Economic Affairs Division Noor Ahmed.

“The project will help provide a more stable and secure electricity supply, so people and businesses can continue their productivity and contribution to the economy,” Yang said, adding: “ADB was working with the government as well as private sector to further develop Pakistan’s power supply chain, including expanding the power transmission network”.

Share on: WhatsApp