Govt achieves success in addressing power shortages: PM

11,461 MW added in system in five years

Islamabad

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Tuesday said with a record addition of 11,461 MW of electricity in the system, the PML-N government had been successful in addressing the challenge of power shortages through effective measures taken over the last five years.

Addressing a press conference here at the PM House regarding the PML-N government’s achievements in the power sector, the prime minister said they had paved the way for multiple power based generation system in the country and it was up to the upcoming governments to proceed with these projects.

Minister for Power Awais Ahmad Khan Leghari and Minister for Information and Broadcasting Ms. Marriyum Aurangzeb were also present on the occasion.

The prime minister said the power sector always faced challenges, emanating from demand and supply and technical issues. On Monday, the high demand of 24,800 MW was recorded during Iftar time, he added. Giving a comparison, he said during April 2013, 6.3 billion units were consumed whereas in the corresponding period of 2018, a total of 9.2 billion units were used.

The prime minister said the fluctuation in the hydel power production was linked with the availability and flow of water. Water shortage could affect the power generation in addition to technical reasons. With the onset of summer season, the water flow this year was recorded 60 pc less as compared to previous years.

In April 2013, a total of 5,099MW was generated whereas in the same period of 2018, 3,090MW could be generated due to shortage of water so, 3000 MW shortfall from hydel power was recorded this year.

He said during peak durations of Sehar and Iftar, the power supply throughout the country was managed with 90 per cent consumers facing no load shedding. The situation in 2013 was different as after every hour, the consumers had to face power outage. Now only those feeders were facing load shedding which had been recording power theft and losses, he added.

The prime minister informed that during the next five years, about 17000 MW would be added. The next governments should give consideration to the issue, he added. He said in the country’s history for the first time, national consensus was reached and the first water policy was approved by Council of Common Interest.

To a query, he maintained that a national dialogue and consensus should be held on construction of certain water reservoirs. He said the power distribution system faced challenge but the NTDC had spent a huge amount to mend it whereas a Chinese company was also working on it.

The prime minister said the LNG based power plants were the most efficient power units in the country as 6745 MW were being generated with its help.

He also threw a challenge to his political adversaries to come with evidence over the import of LNG and he was ready to face them on Tv shows or in open debate. To a question, the Prime Minister said that he did not see any prospects of PTI’ chief Imran Khan becoming the future premier of the country. He said he himself and his ministers were responsible for their actions and were accountable. Due to legal proceedings and NAB, bureaucrats were not willing to work, he added. He also credited Nawaz Sharif for providing them a leadership and smoothly overcome power issues. To another question, he said provinces should also come forward and share their responsibilities with regard to energy issues. He said the federal government was ready to hand over power to provinces after its generation and gas supply and they should manage it. He regretted that PESCO was facing 60 per cent power losses.

About Pak-India water dispute, the prime minister said the World Bank was mediating over the issue and the dialogue was still continuing. About the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) upcoming meeting, the prime minister said Pakistan had to submit compliance report. The FATF had pointed out deficiencies which were also addressed and it was expected that the body would appreciate our narrative in its next meeting.—APP