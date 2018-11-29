Govt 100 days

During in the last 100 days the majority party has not been able to to pass any piece of legislature. National Assembly during its four sessions since August 13 has not passed any legislation, except the Finance(Supply) Bill 2018 and that too because it is a money bill. The unforgivable delay in the formation of the committees by Speaker N.A has almost made parliament non-functional. The debates on floor of the parliament is reduced to accusations, baseless allegations and abusive language against each other.

Traditionally it is an unspoken agreement that the Leader Of The Opposition will be the Chairman-which is a good way to balance the hierarchy of power in the government, PTI has categorically announced that it would not allow Shahbaz Sharif to become chairman of PAC, which has led to a deadlock between PTI and the opposition. Government should realize its responsibility to formulate laws for the betterment of the people.100 days passed but miseries of the peoples further increased contrary to the claims made by Imran Khan before coming to power.

JAMSHED SIDDIQUI

Via email

