Governors of Punjab, Sindh, FM greet UBG leadership for sweeping FPCCI annual elections

Lahore

Governor Punjab Ch Muhammad Sarwar, Governor Sindh Imran Ismail and Finance Minister Asad Umar Saturday greeting newly elected office bearers of the Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) and leadership of United Business Group (UBG) expressed hope that the newly elected body would help the government bringing the economy back on track besides strengthening public-private partnership to accelerate the economic growth and boost exports.

Governor Punjab Ch Muhammad Sarwar in his separate felicitation message said that FPCCI plays an important role in national economy and economic stability. He hoped that the newly elected body will play its role in safeguarding professional interests of the trading community and strengthening of the national economy.

He further said Pakistan needs a recipe for 7 percent annual GDP growth and it must stay there for the next twenty five years to join the rank of nations that have made impressive economic achievements in the last century. “For this, Pakistan needs strong business environment and investments and the government would provide all out support to business community to materialize this,” he added.

He said that the Punjab government top priority was to create an enabling business environment and provide ease to the business community in the province .

He appreciating dynamic leadership of UBG Central Chairman Iftikhar Ali Malik and his prudent role in regional economy said he would serve as a bridge between the federal government and business community.

Governor Sindh Imran Ismail in another greeting message said that the government will take all necessary steps on priority basis to resolve the issues and challenges faced by the business community.”

He encouraged businessmen to help alleviate poverty and unemployment through establishing new firms. While acknowledging the vital role of business community in the economy of Pakistan, Imran Ismail assured that all economic policies will cater the proposals from the business community.

Finance Minister Asad Umar hailing UBG grand victory in FPCCI annual elections said the government has a deep resolve towards facilitation of the business community and simplification of tax procedures was one of them.

He said that a number of concrete steps were being taken to increase volume of country’s overall exports besides addressing issues of business community with consultation of FPCCI.

UBG Central Chairman and SAARC CCI Senior Vice President Iftikhar Ali Malik and FPCCI Chief Eng Daroo Khan Achakzai extended their gratitude towards Governor Punjab, Governor Sindh and Federal Finance Minister over their felicitation and assured them that the business community is standing united with the government at this crucial juncture and would support the business friendly policies of the government.

He said good working environment will enhance the capacity of our workers enabling them to compete internationally.

They said that this crucial juncture of time, businessmen badly needed special package of incentives for takeoff the economy which is prerequisite for the survival of the county and strengthening of the democratic system of the government.

