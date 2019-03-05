Governor’s Complaint Cell opened

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Monday said that it was the prime responsibility of the government to provide relief to the citizens at their doorsteps and to ensure that their grievances were addressed. People of the country in general and Karachites in particular had given us mandate for this purpose.

Addressing an inauguration ceremony of Governor’s Complaint Cell at Governor House, he said that it was an obligation that they formulate a strategy to cope with the problems being faced by masses at large and to provide them with amicable solutions to their problems and provision of all basic amenities of life.—APP

