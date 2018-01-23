Governor wants medics’ devoted role towards national progress

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Engr. Iqbal Zafar Jhagra has said that persons associated with the profession of medical sciences should make the service to ailing humanity their core aim and contribute their devoted role towards development of the nation and the country. The institutions of higher learning, he added, are the centers of excellence in carrying out research and disseminating knowledge and there is a need to put special efforts upon further promoting research activities.

He was addressing as chief guest at the convocation of Khyber Medical College, Peshawar in University here on Monday. Beside others, Provincial Health Minister Shahram Khan Tarakai who is also the Pro Vice Chancellor of Khyber Medical University, the Vice Chancellor of Khyber Medical University, Prof: Dr. Arshad Javed, Dean of the Khyber Medical College Prof. Dr. Noor ul Eaman, faculty members and parents of the graduating students were also present on the occasion. In all 500 passed out on this occasion, 29 were honored with gold medals for achieving distinctive positions.

The Governor stressed that the government, parents of students and the society as a whole have pinned great expectations on graduating medical professionals and it is hoped that all of them will come up to the expectations of the nation. Highlighting the importance of health profession, the Governor said, it is mandatory for health professionals to maintain high moral and professional standards, enhance professional knowledge and skills, follow the respective ethics and above all work with commitment and serve the ailing humanity with dedication.

‘Indeed, society owes the huge responsibility in making the educational facilities of desired standards available to the students of medical education for making this possible’, he added.