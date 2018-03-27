Governor wants completion of projects on time

Multan

Punjab Governor Malik Muhammad Rafique Rajwana has directed officers concerned to complete all ongoing development projects on time and ensure use of good quality material. Presiding over a meeting to review progress on development projects here on Monday, the governor said that there would be no compromise on quality of material being used in development projects. He said that all ongoing development projects would be completed on time.

On the occasion, Commissioner Bilal Ahmed Butt gave detailed briefing to the governor regarding development projects across the region. Regional Police Officer (RPO) Muhammad Idrees Ahmed informed him that different heinous crimes had been solved by using latest technologies by the police department.—APP