Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori has demanded of the Sweden government to take strict action against the vandals, who desecrated the Holy Quran.While addressing a press conference at Governor House here on Monday, he said that if the action was not taken against the vandals, the Sweden would have to face a dire reaction. He said, ‘The desecration of the Holy Quran will never be tolerated.’

The Governor said that a letter had been sent to the Ambassador of Sweden to Pakistan against the vandals. Kamran Tessori demanded of the Sweden government to give an exemplary punishment to the vandals. He said that the response of the Sweden government was disappointing and she should take strict action against those, who were responsible.

He further said that the desecration of Holy Quran in Sweden had enraged the Muslim Ummah.Sindh Governor Kamran Tesori on Monday wrot a letter of condemnation to the ambassador of Sweden in Pakistan against the desecration of the Holy Quran.In his statement, he said that he strongly condemns the desecration of the Holy Quran in Sweden and added “I have written a letter of condemnation to the Swedish ambassador in Pakistan.

Heartbroken, hope the Swedish government will take strict action against such incidents.’The Governor said that people belonging to all religions have no problem living in Pakistan adding it was unfair to remain silent in the Sweden incident mentioning that he will also send a letter to the OIC through foreign ministry.