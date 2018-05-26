Governor urges people to vote parties on performance

MULTAN : Punjab Governor Malik Muhammad Rafique Rajwana urged people to vote for the political parties on the basis of their performance, in the next general elections, pleading that they could judge themselves the difference between Pakistan in 2013 and now in 2018.

He was addressing a public meeting in Shujabad after Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi inaugurated first section of M5 Multan-Sukkur motorway on Saturday.

He said that Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi was inaugurating two to three mega projects on daily basis, which, he added, was in confirmation with the development oriented vision of PML-N supreme leader Muhammad Nawaz Sharif.

He thanked the Chinese government for contributing to the development of Pakistan.

He advised the people to work hard for the development of the country