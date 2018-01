PESHAWAR :Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Iqbal Zafar Jhagra Saturday said that literati are performing their due role in promotionof tolerance and peace in the society and their efforts in this connection cannot beundermined. He as addressing in ground breaking ceremony of Academy ofLetters Peshawar Office here. He said that promotion of literary activities canhelp promoting peace besides ensuring a congenial environment for the peopleliving and giving them orientation.

Orignally published by APP