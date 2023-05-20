Governor suggests measures to link industry with academia

LAHORE – Punjab Governor Muhammad Baleegh-ur-Rehman has stressed the need for close linkage of the industry with academia.

Speaking at the concluding session of the Pakistan Chemical Forum at the Expo Centre, Baleegh said that inauguration of a barter trading market at Pakistan Iran border and import of energy from the neighboring country was a good omen.

“Prime Minister Pakistan and Iranian President have inaugurated the barter trading market. We are going to import energy from Iran. Such steps are a good omen for the country”, the seasoned politician said.

Three-day event arranged by Pakistan Chemistry Council and B2B Media (Pvt) Limited concluded on Saturday that provided a platform for industry-academia linkage and also served as a milestone step for enhancing the exports of Pakistan in general, and image building of the country at the international level in particular.

A vast range of products from local and foreign companies were displayed at more than 250 stalls. More than 120 delegates from Europe, Japan, China and Middle East attended the exhibition. Seminars and conferences were also part of this show where participants got a chance to attend presentations of key personnel from industry and academia.