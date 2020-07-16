Governor stresses speedy shifting of TV, internet cables from KE poles

Governor Sindh Imran Ismail has stressed for speeding up the process of shifting of cables from K-Electric and other utility services poles and laying them underground with a view to beautify our mega polis. This he said while talking with a delegation of Cable Operators Association led by its Chairman Khalid Arain here on Thursday at Governor House. Mayor Karachi Waseem Akhtar and MPA Jamal Siddiqui were also present on the occasion. Problems of cable operators, their agreement with K-Electric and steps for speeding up shifting of cables were discussed on this occasion. Governor Sindh while appreciating the agreement between K-Electric and cable operators said that negotiations can resolve every dispute. “We all must give preference to the interests of Karachiites so as to provide them maximum facilities, he added.” The Governor Sindh said that cable operator plays a vital role in providing information and entertainment to masses. With the NOC of Karachi Metropolitan Corporation, cable operators must ensure early shifting of cables from poles. Mayor Karachi Waseem Akhtar said that haphazard cables and wires give an unpleasant look to the streets of Karachi and as such KMC was willing to grant NOC for shifting of cables from its roads. The delegation members while informing the governor about their agreement with K-Electric said that the power utility would not cut or remove their cables. We will gradually shift cables from their poles, the delegation further informed. The delegation members also informed the Governor Sindh that they have started shifting cables underground in DHA and during last 30 days 30 Kilometers of cables have been laid beneath the surface. The same work is being started in Red Zone area also, they said. The road affected would be carpeted with one-year commitment to repair the same if any fault arises, they pledged.