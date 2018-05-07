Governor stresses promotion of literature

Irfan Siddiqui’s book Jo Bichhar Gaey launched

Multan

Advisor to Prime Minister Irfan Siddique’s book titled ‘Jo bichhar gaey’ was launched in a ceremony, at Multan Tea House on Sunday. The book is a combination of various published columns of Irfan Siddique about different personalities, hailing from different walks of life including politicians, literary figures and others.

Punjab Governor Malik Muhammad Rafique Rajwana chaired the ceremony, which was also attended by noted literary figures Iftikhar Arif, Khalid Masood Khan, Tanvir A Shiekh, Raziuddin Razi, Shakir Hussain Shakir, senator Rana Mehmoodul Hassan and a good number of other citizens. Addressing the ceremony, Irfan Siddique informed that his different columns were compiled in the book to recall memories of those who were no longer with us.

Siddique added, he himself was saddened to read the book as many of the friends who were no more. Irfan Siddique stated that there should be no hatred in politics as everyone had political ideology which must be respected. Siddique also informed that he had requested Punjab Governor Rafique Rajwana for suitable places for setting up of offices of Academy of Letters, however, some buildings of Academy of Letters were in progress in Gilgit, Muzaffarabad, Dadu, FATA, Peshawar and Quetta and funds of Rs 500 million had been released for this purpose.

Siddique hoped that new offices would surely help promote literature and facilitate the literary figures. Punjab Governor Malik Muhammad Rafique Rajwana also spoke and said that every positive aspect of politics must be promoted despite political differences. ‘It has become common phenomenon in our political culture to support the party’s every move whether it was good or bad,’ he said.

The book would surely help remembering the lost people, he said and added the columns of Irfan Siddique would also remain alive due to the book. The Governor also suggested putting the book in liberaries of educational institutions and promised to support Academy of Letters for the promotion of literature. On this occasion, various literary figures Iftikhar Arif, Qamar Raza Shehzad, Khalid Masood Khan, Raziuddin Razi and others also spoke.—APP