Governor spells out significance of clean and green Pakistan

Staff Reporter

The NED University of Engineering and Technology took lead to introduce Geo-Tagging Technology for Plantation of saplings in order to keep watch on the saplings planted under newly launched “CO2 Smart Executive Club” and to adopt necessary measures for reducing CO2 from environment by planting more saplings to ensure an oxygen friendly environment.

This was disclosed at the launching ceremony of CO2 Smart Executive Club at the campus of NED University of Engineering and Technology. The Governor Sindh Imran Ismail was the chief guest on the occasion.

