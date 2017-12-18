Governor Sindh visits UK for promotion of investment

Karachi

Governor Sindh Mohammad Zubair has left for a week-long visit to the United Kingdom to motivate British investors for investment in various sectors in the province.

A statement here on Sunday said his visit was part of road shows being organised to promote Pakistan and specially Karachi as an ideal investment place.

These road shows were being conducted to highlight business-friendly policies of the federal government for foreign investment.

The governor Sindh had already visited Doha, Dubai, New York, Houston and Washington DC for holding such road shows.

He would also meet British investors in London and Manchester as well as the Pakistani community there.

Zubair would hold meetings with British Trade Minister Greg Hands, State Minister at Foreign and Commonwealth Office for Asia and pacific and Trade Envoy, Rehman Chisti.

A salient feature of his visit is his meetings with the heads of various universities. He would go to Lincoln’s Inn University of Law and St. Marry University during which close cooperation for promotion of higher education would be discussed.

The governor Sindh, during his stay there, would hold meeting with London Mayor Sadiq Khan.

He would also visit British parliament and attend a presentation on investment at Queen Elizabeth Legacy Park.—APP