Governor Sindh launches Strong Banega Pakistan campaign

KARACHI : Sindh Governor Mr. Mohammad Zubair has said that every Pakistani child in addition to proper education has a right to healthy nutrition and Public and Private sector need to play their roles in countering the challenge of malnutrition amongst children which is very alarming in Sindh.

This he said while speaking at the launch of a sustainability campaign “Strong Banega Pakistan” on World Milk Day by Engro Foods Limited (EFL) at Governor House.

The children of SOS Village were invited at the launch of the Campaign to take a pledge to drink 2 glasses of safe and healthy milk each day. Governor Sindh also donated milk for the children of SOS Village, on the occasion to support the initiative.

This is the first step where Governor Sindh and EFL has come together to highlight the imperative need of efforts from Public and Private sector to eliminate the causes of malnutrition which is resulting in stunted/impaired growth in the children.

Governor Sindh appreciated Engro Foods sustainability campaign of ‘Strong Banega Pakistan’, which shows their commitment towards a healthier and stronger nation.

Governor Sindh said that we must appreciate and support this initiative , in every way we can. Children are our future and fulfillment of their nutritional needs was of immense importance, he added.

He said that a strong awareness campaign is also required to highlight the issue further. Parents must be apprised of the importance of ensuring drinking of milk by their children, he added.

He said that children living in SOS villages need our special attention with regards to provision of better health and education facilities. To ensure their active participation in the society every one of us must contribute, he opined.

Governor said that it was very unfortunate that in spite of being the 3rd largest milk producing country, Pakistan still remains the second most malnourished Country in Asia. Pakistan is the world’s fifth-most-populous country in the world, the children of Pakistan make 42% of its population, who need our help and support, he observed.

Mr. Ali Ahmed Khan, Managing Director of Engro Foods Limited said that EFL is committed to provide safe and healthy products to the consumers. The low-consumption of safe and healthy milk among children has resulted in leaving half of Pakistani children malnourished and stunted their growth. He said our campaign is an effort to build awareness about the gravity of alnutrition and being the market leader in Pakistan’s dairy industry, Engro Foods has assumed the responsibility to build this awareness.

It is pertinent to mention here that the unprocessed open milk available in the market has high aflatoxin levels, which makes it hazardous for consumption and can lead to liver failure and cancer. The unawareness in consumers has exposed them to these health issues hence the problems of stunted growth and malnutrition among Children continues to grow.

Engro Foods Limited was represented at the event last by their Pakistan Leadership team, Mr. Ali Ahmed Khan Managing Director, Mr. Imran Hussain CFO, Mr. Haseeb Ur Rahman Director Marketing, Mr. Usman Abid Director Human Resources, Mr. Rehan Saeed GM Regulatory Affairs and Ms. Nageen Rizvi Head of Corporate Communication and Sustainability.