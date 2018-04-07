Governor Sindh discusses political situation with Shahbaz

Mayor of Slough, UK, Ishrat meets CM

Salim Ahmed

Governor Sindh Muhammad Zubair called on Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif, here today and discussed different matters of mutual interest as well as political situation in the country.

Shahbaz Sharif said that everyone will have to work collectively in the larger interests of the country and to ensure national development and prosperity. Pakistan Muslim League-N fully believes in the development agenda aiming at public welfare and elimination of terrorism as well as energy crisis are the result of untiring efforts of PML-N government. Development is the right of people of Karachi as well as the Sindh province, he said. If Allah Almighty accorded an opportunity, then the fate of citizens of Karachi and rest of the Sindh province will be changed.

He said that it is the vision of PML-N leadership to ensure composite development in the country so that everyone could equally benefit from the fruits of development. Governor Sindh Muhammad Zubair said that efforts of Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif are commendable for overcoming the energy crisis adding that development schemes of Punjab are worth following for ensuring development and prosperity of the people.

Meanwhile, Mayor of Slough, UK Mrs. Ishrat Naz Shah called on Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif, here today. On the occasion, different matters including Pakistan-UK relations and overseas Pakistanis came under discussion.

Talking to the Mayor, the Chief Minister said that Oversees Pakistanis Commission, Punjab has been performing wonderfully to serve Pakistanis living abroad and added that protection of hard-earned money of expatriates has been fully ensured. He said that oversees Pakistanis are ambassadors of the country who bring laurels home with their hard work and dedication. He said that election of Mrs. Ishrat Nas Shah as the Mayor of Slough is a matter of pride for Pakistan and it is hoped that she will perform yeoman service for the Pakistani community.