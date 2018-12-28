Governor Sindh directs HEC to initiate action against illegal campuses

Staff Reporter

The Governor Sindh Imran Ismail has asked the Higher Education Commission (HEC) to ensure enhancement of academic and research quality in Higher Education Institutions (HEIs) of the Sindh Province. “Comprehensive Policies, monitoring of the development grants and priorities are key to the promotion of soci-ecnomic development of the country”, he emphasised.

He was presiding over a meeting regarding functioning and responsibilities of HEC Pakistan at Governor’s House. The meeting was attended, amongst others, by Member Operations, HEC, Islamabad Dr. Raza Bhatti, Regional Director HEC Sindh Javed Ali Memon and Director Monitoring, HEC, Islamabad Naveed Shah.

The Governor Sindh was briefed in details about the powers and functions of the commission with special reference to policy making and grants to universities in both public and private sectors.

It was further informed that HEC supports the development of linkages between institutions and industry as well as national and international organisations that fund for research and development with a view to enhancing research.

The Governor Sindh vowed to strengthen the HEIs in Sindh with optimum grant and scholarships to the students in order to maintain standards of Education, Faculty and Research.

The meeting was informed that some of the private sector Universities are operating illegal campuses and some new private sector universities without NOCs of HEC.Imran Ismail while expressing his serious concern over the illegal operation of campuses in the province, called upon HEC to initiate proper legal action.

Establishment of illegal campuses, charter without prior NOC, non-standard curricula and deficient infrastructure are the root cause of producing low quality professionals having incompatible skills and poor employability”, he observed.

Share on: WhatsApp