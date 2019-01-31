Governor should stay away from conspiracies against provincial Govt: Wahab

Staff Reporter

Advisor to Chief Minister Sindh on Information, Law & Anti-corruption, Barrister Murtaza Wahab who is also spokesman for the provincial government has strongly reacted on political activities of the incumbent governor Sindh and advised him to stay away from conspiracies against the provincial government adding that all such conspiracies were bound to fail as had been in the past. Provincial Advisor said this while talking to media persons at his office on Thursday.

He said that governor’s office was not political and advised Governor Sindh to keep himself confined to his constitutional responsibilities and play active role to have rights of the Province including NFC award, gas and water share from the federal government.

The Advisor said that PTI was creation of an accident and those people who had joined the party had a dubious political loyalties, adding that many PTI lawmakers were in contact with the provincial government. Barrister Murtaza Wahab further said that wishes to topple the Sindh Govt was nothing but like day dreams.

He said that we were committed not to promote horse trading in politics. He said that PTI government has no clear policy for pulling country out of crises and added that they have found PTI government confused in every issue country facing during last six months.

