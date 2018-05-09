Governor SBP unveils commemorative coin of Dr Ruth Pfau

Our Special Correspondent

Karachi

Governor State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), Tariq Bajwa and the German ambassador to Pakistan Martin Kobler unveiled Rs50 commemorative coin in recognition of meritorious services rendered by Dr Ruth Katherina Martha Pfau here on Tuesday.

The SBP with the approval from federal Government has issued a commemorative coin of Rupees 50 which will be available for public issuance across the country through SBP Banking Service Corporation offices from May 9, 2018.

Dr Pfau was an emblem of devotion, commitment and service to Pakistan. Her untiring efforts brought leprosy under control and Pakistan became the first country in Asia to earn this status. Dr Pfau’s contribution to the society was gratefully acknowledged by the people and state during her lifetime. She was awarded Hilal-i- Imtiaz, Nishan-i-Quaid –i-Azam and Hilal-i-Pakistan.

Speaking on the occasion Governor SBP said that Dr Ruth Pfau dedicated her life to the amelioration of lepers’ lot in Pakistan. “With her efforts, Pakistan became the first country in the region to control the disease”, said the Governor adding, “No amount of awards and recognition can we repay her extraordinary services for the country”.

Governor further added that issuing of the commemorative coin is something of a unique nature which in the past have been issued only for great people like Quaid-e-Azam, Allama Muhammad Iqbal, Fatima Jinnah, and Abdul Sattar Edhi.