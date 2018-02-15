Governor satisfied over steps taken for provision of quality food items

It is top priority of the government to provide all basic facilities to the people including availability of hygienic food items.

The government institutions are working very effectively to ensure the quality, said Sindh Governor Muhammad Zubair in a meeting with Minister of State for National Security and Research Syed Ayaz Ali Shah Shirazi, here at the Governor House.

The Governor said that in these modern days, it was very imperative to do research on seeds to provide better seed to the growers along with easy and low priced availability of electricity, pesticides and fertilizers to increase their yield which would help reduce the inflation rate in the country, said an official statement on Wednesday.

In the meeting, they discussed the Sindh Government steps taken for provision of food items according to international health standards, research carried out to develop better seed, cooperation by Federal Government in this regard and economic activities in the province.

The Governor said that the growers and landlords would also benefit when the development projects in various districts were executed. The improved infrastructure would facilitate in speedy transportation of agriculture products to the markets.

The Minister of State for National Food Security and Research also spoke of the measures taken by the Federal Government to provide quality and hygienic food items. This, he continued, had helped build confidence of the people on the government.—APP

