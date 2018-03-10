Governor role abolished in Sindh public universities

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Sindh Assembly Friday adopted a controversial Sindh Universities and Institutes Laws (Amendment) Bill 2018 that sees an end to the governor’s constitutional role in public universities of the province.

The controversial bill has brought to a close the role of governor in 23 public universities of the province including University of Karachi. The bill was adopted amidst huge uproar by the members on the Opposition benches. The Opposition parties held the bill perilous for the province. The bill, which amends the laws governing 23 public universities and two degree-awarding institutes of the province, authorizes the Chief Minister to have control over institutions of higher education.