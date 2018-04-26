Governor regrets ban on media coverage of intermediate exams

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Sindh Governor Muhammad Zubair on Wednesday regretted the ban on media coverage of ongoing intermediate exams imposed by the Board.

The governor added, “It was seen by everyone that unfair means were being used in these exams.”

This year to prevent the examination paper from leaking, the Intermediate Board put a ban on media coverage.

Despite the ban, the cheating mafia once again looked like they had the upper hand when the second year zoology paper was leaked half an hour before the exam was set to take place on social media.

The exam, however, still went ahead with the same question paper being handed out to students.

This is not the first time an intermediate exam has been leaked. Last year the Sindh Counter Terrorism Departmen had said that the intermediate board had been involved with the cheating mafia and had been involved in leaking the examination papers. The authorities, however, in the board had dismissed the claims, saying their staff was not involved in the crime.

Chairman of the Board of Intermediate Professor Inam Ahmed had said, he himself had toured the examinations centres beforehand to make sure that the security measures were up to the date. He added, that an investigation will be launched into the case of who bought their phones and leaked the paper.