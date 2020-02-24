Governor recommends Richard for civil award

Staff Reporter Governor Sindh Imran Ismail visited the Deaf Reach School and College in Gulistan-e-Jauhar on Monday and reviewed the facilities being provided to the students there. He also visited class rooms, computer lab, science lab and lauded the free of cost facilities to the students. The governor commended the management specially founder of the School Richard Geary and his wife Ms.Heidi for working for the betterment of Deaf children. After visiting various sections of the school, Imaran Ismail said that he was very much impressed by the talented students who are performing with excellence not only in their studies but also in co-curriculum activitie. He hoped that graduates of this remarkable institution would serve the country with utmost distinction.