Governor Punjab to inaugurate 3-day ABAD Int’l expo today

Muhammad Arshad

Islamabad

The Governor Punjab Rafique Rajhwana will inaugurate three-day ABAD International Expo organized by Association of Builders and Developers (ABAD) today (Friday) here.

Foreign investment equivalent to $ 500 million in housing and construction sector is expected in result of this expo. Some 122 companies including 22 foreign companies are going to showcase their products in the expo

In this regard, all the preparations have been finalized. Besides domestic, a large number of companies from Turkey, China, Indonesia, Malaysia, Cyprus, Bangladesh, Italy, Iran and companies from other countries are also participating in the expo. In this regard, almost all the stalls have been booked.

While addressing a press conference here in this connection, Chairman ABAD Arif Jewa and Patron in Chief ABAD Mohsin Sheikhani said that ABAD had organized four property expos so far; three in Karachi and it was the second one in Islamabad. On the basis of past track record, the fifth expo is also going to be a great success.

“Besides the expo, ABAD will also hold other events including seminar on job fair and construction technologies on Saturday” they said adding that both the events would help the youth in getting jobs as well as inform the masses about latest construction technologies.

Moreover, they said that ABAD was going to launch a low cost housing project to provide residential facilities to the people hailing from low income segment of society. The cost of house will vary from Rs 1.5 million to Rs 2.1 million. Almost one thousand acres of land has already been procured for this project while procurement of some 4000 acres of land is in process.

Both the ABAD representatives claimed having the World Bank, Asian Development Bank and other international financial institutions onboard on this project; therefore, there was zero possibility of increasing the prices of housing units.