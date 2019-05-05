Amraiz Khan

Lahore

Governor of Punjab Ch. Muhammad Sarwar on Saturday signed Punjab Local Govt. Bill 2019. After signing the bill the Governor said that new local bodies system will protect every penny of the nation and the accountability of the local bodies’ representatives will also be assured.

New local bodies system will consist of two steps under which there would be Municipal and Mohalla councils in cities, whereas there will be tehsil and village councils in village areas.

While signing the bill, Governor Punjab said that it is for the very first time in the history of Punjab that such empowered system of local bodies has been introduced under which approximately 40 billion rupees will be spent to sort out the basic issues of people.