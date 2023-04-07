Governor Punjab hails WHO role in eradicating disease

Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman has said that health is of fundamental importance in human lives and the World Health Organization (WHO) is playing an important role in creating awareness on health issues.Addressing a seminar in connection with the World Health Day at the Governor’s House here on Friday, he urged all the stakeholders and policy makers to come together to formulate policies to solve health problems on World Health Day.

The seminar was held under the auspices of General Cadre Doctors Association and Young Nurses Association and it was attended by Punjab Health Minister Jamal Nasir, Principal Ameerud Din Medical College Dr. Saeed Elahi, Vice Chancellor (VC) King Edward Medical University (KEMU) Prof. Farid Zafar, Ayaz Mehmood, and a large number of people associated with the medical field.