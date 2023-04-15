Governor Punjab gives electric wheelchairs to university students

Governor Punjab Engineer Muhammad Baligh ur Rehman participated in the ceremony of Prime Minister Pakistan Electric Wheelchair Scheme for special university students organized by the Higher Education Commission at the Islamia University of Bahawalpur today.

He also inaugurated 10 new buses for the Islamia University of Bahawalpur transport fleet during his visit to the University. Addressing the ceremony Governor Punjab Engineer Muhammad Baligh ur Rehman said that the provision of educational facilities to special students is to ensure the promotion of education on a priority basis as per the vision of Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

He said that special students are undoubtedly useful and active citizens of society. The provision of electric wheelchairs by the government to these students will definitely help them in their academic and other activities. He said that this is a significant step on behalf of the Higher Education Commission. He said that the Islamia University of Bahawalpur is playing an exemplary role in providing facilities for special students.

The Governor also praised the expansion and development of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur under the leadership of Vice-Chancellor Engr. Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob for the welfare of students, especially the provision of facilities for special students. Establishing a special access center in the university to help these students, providing infrastructure for their transportation, free pick and drop service, one-window and a university welfare society are good initiatives.

He said that in the third phase, 250 electric wheelchairs are being distributed to different universities in the country. He said that during the Muslim League (N) era, the higher education sector was given prime importance and the budget of this sector was increased from Rs 34 billion to Rs 120 billion. The provision of thousands of laptops to students, the fee waiver scheme, the establishment of new universities, and the establishment of women’s universities were key to the development of higher education in the country.

As the Federal Minister of Education, he ensured the provision of Rs 850 million for the Islamia University of Bahawalpur, Rs 550 million for the Bahawalnagar Campus, and Rs 750 million for the Rahim Yar Khan Campus, and these projects were completed during this period.