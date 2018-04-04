Governor Punjab for joint efforts to strengthen federation for country’s development

LAHORE: Governor Punjab Malik Muhammad Rafique Rajwana has said that all the federating units should make collective efforts to strengthen the federation for composite development in the country. He said that when the federation will be strengthened, the people will be prosperous and happy.

He expressed these views while talking to a delegation of journalists belonging to Timergara, district Lower Dir headed by District President Ismail Anjum which called on him at Governor’s House on Tuesday.

Malik Muhammad Rafique Rajwana said that the nation is proud of the sacrifices rendered by the people of Swat, Lower Dir and other districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) for restoration of peace in the country. He said that these people have sacrificed their today for securing the future of the country.

He said that the people of militancy hit areas had to relocate to other areas during the operation against terrorists and due to collective efforts and sacrifices of people as well as the armed forces of Pakistan, peace has been restored and joys of life are coming back.

The Governor Punjab said that exchange of delegations help to learn from the experiences of each other and added that Punjab has always extended possible cooperation to other provinces and it has also worked shoulder to shoulder for development of other areas in the country.

He said that journalists are the reflection of the society who always played a positive role in the society through the power of their pen. He said that government has always appreciated the positive criticism for journalists and has rectified itself in the light of it.

Malik Muhammad Rafique Rajwana said that real change does not occur through hollow slogans, it rather is managed through practical work. The spate of development work in every nook and corner of the province fully depicts this vision of the Punjab government, he added.

The Governor Punjab said that journalists being the custodian of pen should promote and project positive aspects of the society and they should shun any negative propaganda to boost the overall morale of the society. The unprecedented work done in health, education and other sectors has no semblance in the past, he said. We should always strive to move forward a message of hope and mendacity should be avoided in the politics. He said that people do not believe in mere slogans now but they observe performance.

The Governor Punjab asked the journalists to visit different parts of provincial metropolis and observe how the political leadership has strenuously worked for public welfare at the grassroots.

Speaking on the occasion, head of the journalist delegation Ismail Anjum said that the love and affection received by them during their Lahore visit is unexplainable in words and added that they are fully thankful to the people of Lahore as well as the Governor Punjab for their hospitality.

Orignally published by INP