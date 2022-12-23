Governor Punjab denotifies CM Parvez Elahi; dissolves cabinet

Lahore: In a late-night development, Governor Punjab Balighur Rehman Thursday denotified Chief Minister Parvez Elahi and dissolved his cabinet after the chief minister refrained from taking a vote of confidence from the Punjab Assembly on Wednesday.

In a notification, the Governor said that since the CM refrained from obtaining a vote of confidence on the appointed day and time, he was satisfied that the CM “does not command the confidence of the majority of the members of the Punjab Assembly, and therefore ceases to hold his office with immediate effect”.

“In consequence of above, the Provincial Cabinet stands dissolved forthwith,” the notification further stated.

However, the Governor asked the “former” Chief Minister to continue in his office until his successor is elected.

Governor Punjab Balighur Rehman had asked Chief Minister Parvez Elahi to “obtain a vote of confidence” as he was “satisfied” the CM “does not command the confidence of the majority” of the MPAs.

Following this, the Punjab Chief Secretary issued another notification saying Pervaiz Elahi was no more the chief minister of the province and that the cabinet stands dissolved forthwith.

Notification has no legal status: Fawad

Soon after, senior PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry said that the Punjab Governor’s “notification of de-notification” has no legal status, adding that Parvez Elahi and the provincial cabinet will continue to perform their duties.

He said that in order to remove the Governor from his office, a “reference will be sent to the President”.

The move to ask CM Parvez Elahi to get a vote of confidence came as an attempt to forestall PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s plan to dissolve the Punjab Assembly.

In a bid to compel the government to go into early elections, Imran Khan had announced that two provincial assemblies, i.e. Punjab and KP, would be dissolved on December 23.

However, instead of calling a session of the Punjab Assembly (PA), Speaker Sibtain Khan Tuesday disposed of the order, saying the instructions were “against the Constitution and Rules of Procedure”.

Punjab standoff continues