Governor Punjab Balighur Rahman pays rich tributes to journalist Mumtaz Tahir

LAHORE – Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rahman said that it was necessary to look at one’s shortcomings and the qualities of others for the formation of a positive society.

He expressed these views while addressing a condolence reference ceremony as chief guest, to pay tribute to the services of Mumtaz Ahmad Tahir, founder and leader of Daily Aftab and central leader of All Pakistan Newspapers Society.

Senior journalists and office bearers of All Pakistan Newspapers Society, APNS, were present on the occasion. Editor in Chief Daily Pakistan Observer, Faisal Zahid Malik especially attended the event and paid rich tributes to the late senior journalist Mumtaz Ahmad Tahir.

Addressing the meeting, Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman said that Mumtaz Ahmad Tahir was an institution in himself and worked tirelessly for the development and promotion of regional newspapers from the platform APNS.

He said he always raised his voice for solving the problems of the backward and weak sections, especially the deprived sections of South Punjab. Governor Punjab said that it is very important to know the facts and research before forming an opinion about anything.

He further said that there is eternal success in the truth. Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman said that it is necessary to look at one’s shortcomings and the qualities of others for the formation of a positive society. He said that as a governor, it is his responsibility to encourage the people who are doing good work for the betterment of society.

Governor Punjab said that we have to play our role to promote positive attitudes in the society, only then can we create a developed and prosperous society. Mujibur Rahman Shami, Imtinan Shahid, Jameel Athar, former Federal Minister Hamid Saeed Kazmi, and Former Prime Minister, Yousuf Raza Gilani among others also addressed the ceremony and paid tribute to the journalistic services of Mumtaz Ahmad Tahir.

Former Prime Minister Syed Yosuf Raza Gillani, Adviser to Chief Minister Punjab on Law and Parliamentary Affairs, Kanwar Dilshad, President APNS, Naz Afrin, Secretary APNS, Mujibur Rahman Shami, Jameel Athar and journalists were present at the ceremony. People from the newspaper industry and media attended the ceremony in large numbers.