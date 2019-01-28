Governor Punjab announces to pay fines up to 2 lacs of all prisoners

Staff Reporter

Lahore

Governor Punjab Mohammad Sarwar has announced to pay fines up to 2 lacs of all prisoners in all prisons in country. Fines will be paid from funds of Sarwar Foundation. 150 Water filtration plants will be installed by Sarwar Foundation by spending 300 Million Rupees from fund of Sarwar foundation. Free sewing machines will be given to women prisoners and other women across Punjab.

According to details, Governor Punjab Ch Mohammad Sarwar is getting details of all prisoners who are unable to pay fines up to 2 lac rupees and still are incarcerated due to unavailability of fine. Governor Punjab Mohammad Sarwar will pay fines of these prisoners from his pocket. Sarwar Foundation will provide clean drinking water to millions of people by installing 150 water filtration plants. —INP

