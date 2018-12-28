Governor promises education’s promotion despite constraints

Faisalabad

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar has said that the government is committed to promotion of education in the country despite all constraints. Sincere efforts are being made for making education accessible and affordable for all segments of society.

He was addressing the 6th Convocation of The University of Faisalabad (TUF) here Thursday. TUF Board of Governors Chairman Mian Muhammad Hanif, Vice-Chancellor University of Health Sciences Dr Javed Akram, Pro-Rector TUF Dr Zahid Javed Paracha, deans, faculty members, parents and a large number of students were present.

The governor said that all universities should adopt solar system as they have sufficient space and they can easily install solar panels to deal with shortage of electricity. Secondly, they should take measures for providing clean drinking water to students and all other staff, and thirdly, the universities could play a leading role in preserving the rainwater to overcome water shortage. He said that our daughters are not only outshining their male counterparts in all fields of education. “I am afraid that we would have to fix quota for boys (for admission to profesional colleges) in future,” he said and advised the young men to work hard to compete with female students.

The governor asked the young graduates to serve the nation as well as the country with passion and dedication. He said that they were among those who got opportunities of higher education, and they must remember those millions of children who were still out of schools in the country. “Now it is your duty to share your knowledge and skill with the uneducated persons,” he added. He said that the government was fully cognizant of importance of higher education sector and the knowledge-based economy. The government is, therefore, taking some revolutionary steps for improvement in education sector, he said.

He urged for formulation of research-oriented strategies and provision of quality education as well as training to youth. He said that state alone could not do everything. Hence, the public-private partnership is imperative for national progress and prosperity. He appreciated the efforts of Mian Muhammad Hanif, Chairman BoG, in education sector and said that “I am really happy to see Madina Foundation.—APP

