Governor presides over S&T varsity meeting

Peshawar

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Iqbal Zafar Jhagra presided over the 5th Senate meeting of Kohat University of Science and Technology on Monday here at Governor’s House. Beside others, Provincial Education Minister Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani, Vice Chancellor, Secretary Higher Education, Secretary Finance and members of the senate were also present on the occasion.

Action taken on minutes of the previous meeting, research projects, performance of the university, KUST Annual report for the year 2016-17. Financial statements of accounts and management letters and budgets estimates for the year 2018-19 were discussed in the meeting. On the occasion Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa said research work should be promoted it is necessary in this era of development.

Moreover, he added “any delay on part of educational system will not be tolerated”. He further added, “Students are the precious asset of the nation and educational system based on transparency and merit can bring positive change in society”.

The Senate meeting of the University approved the annual budget of the university for Fiscal Year 2017-18. It also approved to add ten percent of the surplus budget to the Pension Endowment Fund.—APP