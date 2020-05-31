Governor praises LEAs’ efforts and sacrifices for peace in Lyari

Governor Sindh Imran Ismail has said that the peace in Lyari is due to the sacrifices and untiring efforts of personnel of law enforcement agencies and it has ensured eradication of gun culture from the area. He was inaugurating a campaign to collect fake guns from children and giving them sports goods at Azad Boxing Club in Lyari area on Saturday. Imran Ismail handed over 200 cricket kits,500 footballs and 50 pairs of gloves to the children of Lyari. MNAs Abdul Shakoor Shad and Aftab Siddiqui, MPAs Haleem Adil Sheikh, Khurram Sher Zaman, Jamal Siddiqui, Saeed Afridi, RamzanGhanchi and Mehmood Molvi, Adnan Ismail, Zubair Gilani were also present on the occasion. The governor said that the cooperation of inhabitants of Lyari in ensuring peace in the area was also commendable. Lyari is the the heart of Karachi, being the oldest settlement of our megapolis, he observed. He further said that Lyari has witnessed killings and bloodshed for many years. Gang war ruined very fabric of the society in the area and locals lived in state of fear and uncertainty,he opined. He said that he was shocked to view the reports about use of fake guns by children during Eid holidays. It is very alarming situation as today’s dummy arms could turn in to real weapons in future, he added and said that this campaign is being launched to motivate our children to play any sports of their liking. He said that a conspiracy was hatched to take away sporting identity of Lyari and narcotics and gun culture was gradually injected in the area which specially targeted the youth. The governor also pledged to make all out efforts for promotion of Football, Boxing, Cycling and other traditional sports of Lyari so as to ensure positive engagement of children in constructive activities.