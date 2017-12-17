Governor pays tributes to APS martyrs

Governor Sindh Muhammad Zubair on Saturday paid rich tributes to the martyrs of Army Public School Peshawar on the third anniversary of the tragic incident.

In a statement here, he said that by sacrificing their lives the Shaheed fostered the spirit of unity in the nation and frustrated the evil designs of the terrorists.

Zubair said that the nation would also always remembers the sacrifice of the APS Shaheeds.

He stated that this day further strengthens our resolve not to rest till the elimination of the menace of terrorism.

The Governor said that the entire nation pays tributes to its armed forces for their fight against terror.—APP

Related