Governor opens South Asian employers Moot Safe Conclave 2018

Governor of Sindh, Mohammad Zubair has said that employers play a vital role in the sustained industrial growth of any country by setting up new units and providing employment opportunities to unemployed, both skilled and unskilled.

He was addressing the inaugural ceremony of SAFE Conclave 2018 (7th Meeting of South Asian Employers) at Governor House this morning. Rogier Chorus, Ravindra Peiris, Ingrid Christensen, Majyd Aziz and Zaki Ahmed Khan also spoke to the occasion.

While appreciating the efforts of Employers Federation of Pakistan in holding such an important event in Karachi, Governor Sindh said that as the representative of the Federal Government it was his prime obligation to undertake all efforts to ensure that Sindh becomes a progressive province so that local and foreign investment is attracted and that investors have an enabling environment. “Due to my corporate background I am aware of the imperative requirements of protection of investment, conducive security and safety, ease of doing business, and facilitation by the governmental machinery,” he added

He further said that the presence of representatives from Employer Organizations of SAARC countries, along with representatives from Dutch Employers Cooperation Programme and International Labour Organization, in the forum is the manifestation of the fundamental change of perception regarding Karachi and Pakistan. I am sanguine that all delegates would witness for themselves the comfortable situation prevalent in Karachi, he opined.

Briefing the foreign delegates about the steps taken by the Federal Government to improve law & order, energy situation and infrastructure facilities, Governor Sindh said that Pakistan is now attracting huge foreign investments, especially under China Pakistan Economic Corridor, as a result of these initiatives. Investors from various countries are regularly visiting Pakistan and learning more about its potential as an investor-friendly place, he added.

Governor Sindh said that he was regularly kept informed about the progress being made to ensure that the SAFE Conclave 2018 would be a tremendously memorable event.”The continuous presence of foreign investors and foreign delegates in Karachi is a manifestation of the revival of Karachi as a city of vibrancy, peace and safe environment.” Sindh Governor added.

He hoped that all delegates would take back fond memories of their sojourn in Karachi, with them, as Karachi is once again becoming City of lights of recent past.

While praising the contributions of Majyd Aziz President and Board of Directors Employers Federation of Pakistan, Governor Sindh said that he is confident that every effort would be made in making the SAFE Conclave 2018 a great success.

Muhammad Zubair further offered the cooperation of the governments of Sindh and Pakistan in furthering the objectives of SAFE in employment, industrial relations, human resources and progress of private sector.

Rogier Chorus, Senior Consultant of Dutch Employers Cooperation Program said that the inauguration of SAFE Conclave 2018 at the historical Governor House is a momentous occasion for the organization. He disclosed that the delegates toured the city of Karachi on Sunday and visited the Quaid’s Mausoleum, a church, a Hindu Temple, Mohatta Palace and other landmarks. The delegates appreciated the diversity and tolerance seen in this large city.He also briefed the Governor about the rationale for establishing South Asian Forum of Employers seven years ago.

Ravindra Peiris, Senior Specialist from the Bureau of Employers of International Labour Organization presented the composition of facts and figures of South Asia. He stated that ILO ACT, EMP is committed to assisting Employers Organizations in many aspects such as Labour Migration, Gender Equality, Capacity Building of organizations, adhering to ILO Standards and Conventions.

Ingrid Christensen, Country Director ILO Islamabad, stated that her office is fully involved with all three constituents of ILO, that are Employers, Workers and Government. She welcomed the SAFE delegates to Pakistan and added that she has worked in all SAFE countries in close collaboration with Employers Organizations.

Majyd Aziz, Presidential of Employers Federation of Pakistan, thanked the Governor for his cooperation and support and also for hosting the inaugural ceremony at Governor House. He said that as the host Organization, EFP has chalked out an activity-based program to showcase Karachi, to enhance the image of EFP and to assist in structuring SAFE.

He said that all Employers Organizations are unanimous in their viewpoint that there should be a close-knit collaboration between South Asian Employers. He termed it Track-E instead of Track-1 or Track-2. He also informed that for the first time, Afghanistan employers are also represented in a SAFE meeting.