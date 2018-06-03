Governor meets Shahbaz, praises his services for Punjab uplift

Salim Ahmed

Punjab Governor Muhammad Rafique Rajwana called on Pakistan Muslim League-N President Shahbaz Sharif and praised his service for development of the province during the past five years.

He said that Shahbaz Sharif changed the map of Punjab, and his five-year term was witness to his hard work, honesty and transparency. He said that the Punjab government made history by saving billions of rupees in construction of projects.

The governor said that every step was taken by the Punjab government for the public welfare and development, adding that the people of other provinces also praise progress in Punjab.

Speaking on the occasion, Shahbaz Sharif said the Punjab government solved people’s problems at their doorsteps and all mega projects were completed speedily to provide relief to people.

He said that special attention was paid to development of south Punjab and the region was given more funds compared with other districts of Punjab. He said the past rulers raised only slogans and did nothing to solve peopole’s problems.

The people of south Punjab have shown trust in the PML-N in the past and they would do so in future, Shahbaz Sharif said and added that the PML-N would go to public for votes with their heads high.

He said that general elections should be held on time and in a transparent manner. “Pakistan can be strengthened only through transparent polls and there should not be delay for even a day in conduct of elections,” he concluded.

President PML-N KPK chapter Engineer Amir Muqam called on President PML-N and Chief Minister Punjab Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and paid tribute to him for untiring service to the people of Punjab. Amir Muqam said Shehbaz Sharif has proved through his action that service, hard work and honesty are priceless. He said Shehbaz Sharif has completed countless development and public welfare projects in Lahore and all over Punjab. The credit for modernising hospitals in Punjab and new educational institutions goes to Shehbaz Sharif. Engineer Amir Muqam said Punjab has become a role model for other provinces and other provinces also want development and progress like Punjab.

Speaking on the occasion, CM Shehbaz Sharif said the court of people has supported the PML-N and the people give respect and honour to the leadership of PML-N. We have discharged our responsibilities as an obligation. The PTI has disappointed the people in KPK. Imran Niazi has inflicted damage and destruction at every stage due to his U-turns and lies. The PML-N will bring about development and prosperity in KPK. The people of KPK have been deceived by the slogan of change. He said those deceiving people on the billions trees cannot deserve to rule the nation. The progress and development of Punjab will also go to KPK. He said the people of KPK cannot be tricked by Niazi sahib now.

He said the federal and Punjab governments of PML-N generated thousands of mega watts of electricity from their own resources. The PML-N has controlled terrorism and load-shedding. He said load-shedding has been eliminated and consumers are getting electricity despite reduction in hydel power electricity and hot weather.

Saving of billions of rupees has been made in gas powered electricity plants installed in Punjab. A new history of Pakistan has been made by saving 150 billion rupees. Shehbaz Sharif said civilian and military leaderships made joint decision to eliminate terrorism and extremism and now Pakistan has become a peaceful country as all challenges can be faced with faith and determination.