Governor may get administrative powers of Tiger Force

Preparations underway to handover administrative powers of Corona Relief Tiger Force to Governor Imran Ismail in Sindh, as tensions between both centre and the PPP’s provincial government remain unsettled. It is to note that Special Assistant to PM on Youth Affairs Usman Dar has recently written a letter to the chief secretary Sindh, urging him to activate the tiger force in the province. “The force should be activated in Sindh by keeping national cause in the view”, the letter reads. The federal government will take a decision if the force remain inactive in Sindh, Dar stated in his letter. Last week, Prime Minister Imran Khan had directed to activate Corona Relief Tiger Force across the country. Presiding over a high-level meeting to review weekly report of the Tiger Force, PM Imran had asked the chief ministers and chief secretaries to operationalize the force at district, Tehsil and union council level. Terming volunteers of Tiger Force ‘heroes of the nation’, the prime minister had directed to ensure complete cooperation with them. He directed the authorities to ensure excellent cooperation at administrative level to provide maximum relief to masses.