Governor leaves for US

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar has left for the United States on a 10-day visit to highlight the Palestine and Kashmir issue.

The Governor is also scheduled to meet with US Senators, Members of Congress and Governors while Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has said that a ceasefire is not enough.

Israel must get out of Palestine completely and the Palestinian conflict must be resolved otherwise regional peace is not possible. Pakistan stands with its Palestinian brothers and sisters.

According to details, while talking to the media on the occasion of his departure on Friday, Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar said that Israeli terrorism against Palestinians is condemnable.

Prime Minister Imran Khan and Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Quraishi are highlighting the issue of Palestine on the international level.

During my visit to the United States, I will also meet with representatives of human rights organizations, the United States, members of parliament, politicians and overseas Pakistanis and they will be apprised of Pakistan’s initiatives for peace under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Chaudhry Sarwar said that there is no doubt that Israel is the biggest terrorist in the world and it is necessary to press Israel to stop the genocide of Palestinians.

Netanyahu has left Hitler behind in the massacre of innocents. Pakistan stands with Palestine, Kashmir and peace under the leadership of Imran Khan.

The ceasefire is not enough, Israel must end its atrocities against the Palestinians with the elimination of its illegal settlements in Palestine. The issue of Palestine and Kashmir must be resolved immediately as per the UN resolutions.

Governor Ch Sarwar said that all political and religious parties of Pakistan, as well as 220 million Pakistanis, are united on the issue of Palestine and Kashmir.

Until the issue of Palestine and Kashmir is resolved, Pakistan will continue to support them and will not shy away from any sacrifice.

The time has come for the United Nations to fulfill its responsibilities so that peace can be established in the world and the Kashmiris and Palestinians must be given their just right of freedom.