Governor lauds ZTBL’s services of Islamic banking

Zarai Taraqiati Bank is Pakistan’s largest institution providing loans to farmers. It is a matter of great delight that this institution is launching Islamic Banking which is a blessed moment both for the institution as well as the farmers. President Zarai Taraqiati Bank, Sheikh Aman Ullah’s initiatives for attaining Islamic Banking license are commendable. This was said by Governor Punjab Mohammad Sarwar while inaugurating Islamic Banking setup as the chief guest.

On this occasion further in his address he said that Pakistan is an agricultural country and our economy largely depends on agriculture, and for development of agriculture the way Zarai Taraqiati Bank is facilitating the farmers through its 500 branches is commendable. For accomplishment of modern agricultural technology and farming techniques, services of the bank are laudable.

The Bank’s role in providing timely loans to the farmers and development of poultry industry carries a lot of weight as the Bank has not only provided loans for this industry but has also played an important role in establishment of its basic infrastructure and now this matter is also appreciable that the Bank is beginning Islamic Banking. Zarai Taraqiati Bank was established in 1961 and for the last 57 years was working on interest based system. The change in Zarai Taraqiati Bank’s business model after 57 years is in accordance with the present government’s priorities, and definitely this initiative will be an important step for the farmers and result in uplift of country’s economy. I congratulate the President and his staff who are playing an important role in establishment of Islamic Banking. I felicitate them for their untiring efforts to facilitate the farmers and assure them of my fullest cooperation in this regard.

Sheikh Aman Ullah, President Zarai Taraqiati Bank welcomed the chief guest and other participants and briefed them about the bank’s performance and said that he and his staff are working beyond their capacity for enhancing the performance of the bank. The bank besides introducing farmers to modern facilities and providing timely loans is also processing Haj applications, depositing Utility Bills and providing Western Union facility to overseas Pakistanis. We are trying our utmost to introduce the latest agricultural facilities and use of latest agricultural machinery to farmers, which will be a source of better produce for the country. He told the audience that Zarai Tariqiati Bank is launching Islamic Banking under the guidance of Mr. Asad Umar, Federal Minister for Finance in accordance with Prime Minister Imran Khan’s vision to mold Pakistan into the shape of State of Madina. Inception of Islamic Banking will bring the farmers who are shy of taking loans based on interest to join the current of development through Islamic Banking. Zarai Taraqiati Bank in accordance with the policies of present government is on the road leading to development. He thanked State Bank of Pakistan for issuing Islamic Banking License.

