Governor lauds role of private educational institutions

Staff Reporter

Sindh Governor Muhammad Zubair has appreciated the role of private educational institutes especially IBA Karachi for playing significant role in the promotion of education. The Sindh Governor expressed these view when a four-member delegation of IBA Finance and Audit Committee led by Dean Director Dr. Farrukh Iqbal called on him here at Governor House, said a statement Wednesday.

The Govrnor said that it is a welcome step that IBA is imparting education to students as per present days demand. He said that for the development and prosperity of the province and for imparting high education government is making all out efforts. In this regard, the Governor said that every cooperation,help on the part of government being provided to private institutions.

Director Dr. Farrukh Iqbal discussed in details about the promotion of educational to meet the future requirements in the realm of education.