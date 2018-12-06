Governor lauds role of PN for establishment of Bahria University

Staff Reporter

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail Thursday appreciating the role of Pakistan Navy (PN) in nation building by establishing an esteemed organization like Bahria University.

Addressing as a chief guest on 15th convocation of Bahria University at Convention Hall Maritime Museum, Karsaz, the governor congratulated the graduating students on their splendid success. He also recognized the efforts that Bahria University has taken lead in starting maritime disciplines and acknowledged the contribution in imparting higher education.

The Sindh governor was pleased to learn that the Bahria University has incorporated advance teaching methodologies to promote multi-faceted education, exchange visits of students beyond their normal textbook education and knowledge. Imran Ismail awarded degrees and medals to the graduating students of PhD, Postgraduate and Undergraduate programmes.

In total 782 degrees were awarded to the undergraduate and graduate students of Management Sciences, Professional Psychology, Computer Sciences, Humanities & Social Sciences, Electrical Engineering, Software Engineering, Computer Engineering, Earth & Environmental Sciences and Media Studies departments. 32 gold medals and 26 silver medals were also awarded to students who qualified with distinction in their respective programmes.

Earlier, in his welcome address Bahria University Rector Vice Admiral (R) Muhammad Shafiq said that the academic institutes foster the culture of academic excellence and in this process Bahria University constantly maintains high standards in every sphere of activities to align the future strategic directions.

He mentioned the efforts of the varsity for providing the most conducive academic environment, state of the art labs and highly qualified faculty for its postgraduates and undergraduate students. Bahria University Rector also highlighted new initiatives such as start of new undergraduate programmes under H&SS department including Bachelor in English (Literature and Linguistics), BS Maritime Business & Management.

