Governor lauds Lakhani’s role in promoting Sindh Baitul Maal

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senior leader and Chairman Bait ul Mal Sindh Hunaid Lakhani met Governor Sindh at Governor House and discussed with him issues of local bodies, party organization and Bait ul Mal activities.

The Governor Sindh lauded the performance of Bait ul Mal Sindh and the vibrant leadership of Hunaid Lakhani.

“Bait ul Mal Sindh led by Hunaid Lakhani is working on the vision of Imran Khan to facilitate the lower segments of the society,” Imran Ismail added.

Hunaid Lakhani said that we are promoting the vision of Imran Khan and helping the poor through Bait ul Mal.

“PTI is working on grassroots for party organization in the city for local bodies elections, we will win the local bodies elections to serve the people of Karachi”, he added.—INP