Governor inaugurates ‘Sindh Pension Center’ at AG office

Staff Reporter

The Governor Sindh, Mr. Imran ismail has inaugurated the ‘Sindh Pension Center’ at Account General Sindh office here on Monday.

He appreciated the efforts of the Accountant General Sindh and his team for the practical initiative to providing hassle-free pension to the old-age retired employees of government of Sindh, under one roof.

Mr. Ismail expressed his acknowledgement towards the Controller General of Accounts for providing the direct credit system to pensioners through which they get their monthly pensions directly into bank accounts of their choice.

He also conveyed his satisfaction upon the pace of AG office for converting more than fifty percent of the pensioners from manual pension to direct credit system (DCS) within a short period of time.

He said, “The pension payments are not only the financial benefit for the retired employees but the token of appreciation for their years long services for the organization they had served.”

The Sindh Pension Center is first of its kind under the administrative set-up of the Controller General of Accounts and it has been planned to replicate throughout the province, The Accountant General Sindh, Mr. Ghufran Memon, gave a brief presentation of overall system of the AG Sindh with a special emphasis on the Sindh Pension Center for hassle-free pension under one roof. He said that this center will provide a great relief to the pensioners of Sindh government and they would be able to get their pensions within the shortest possible time after submitting the case in AG Sindh. He also acknowledged the Secretary Finance to government of Sindh for its continuous support towards betterment of service delivery in AG Sindh.

The event was also attended by senior officers of federal government and provincial government of Sindh.

