Governor inaugurates Pakistan Open Squash Championship

Karachi

Governor of Sindh Imran Ismail inaugurating the Pakistan Open Squash Championship-2018 said that players are ambassadors of peace.

He also stressed for the need to provide all necessary sports facilities to the players, said a statement on Wednesday.

The Sindh Governor said that the government is taking practical steps for holding international sports events in the country and the inaugural of the Squash Championship in Karachi is an step in this regard.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan is a sportsman himself and active promotion of sports activities in Pakistan is vision of the Prime Minister.

The Governor of Sindh said that the sports activities help promote peace in the society as well as nourish and introduce new talent.

Speaking on the occasion, Chairman Sindh Squash Association Jahangir Khan told the newsmen that around 48 squash players of 47 countries are expected to participate in the Championship.

Later, Sindh Governor Imran Ismail formally inaugurated the event by throwing a ball in the squash court for first match.—APP

Share on: WhatsApp