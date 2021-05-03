Governor inaugurates free mobile restaurant at Jinnah Hospital

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Monday inaugurated a free mobile restaurant here at Jinnah Hospital on behalf of JDC. After the inauguration ceremony, the Governor reviewed the arrangements at the mobile restaurant and appreciated them.

Later, the Governor Imran Ismail while talking to the media said that the kitchen of JDC has been built in the style of “No one goes to bed hungry” which is the largest free restaurant in the world which serves 15,000 people daily.

The Sindh Governor Imran Ismail said that welfare institutions have played a very important role in our country.

“They have supported the government in every difficult hour which is commendable. It would not be wrong to say that welfare institutions are the hands and arms of the government. Pakistan is known all over the world for its good deeds.”

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail further said that Prime Minister Imran Khan also wants the poor people of the country to be supported so that they too can become honorable citizens of this country.

In this regard, the government will provide support and assistance to the organization and all philanthropists who will play their role in this cause.